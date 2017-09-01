4 arrested in Duplin Co. after deputies find 1.5 kilos of suspected cocaine

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies from multiple counties discovered 1.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine and arrested four men in what authorities said appeared to be an intensive drug trafficking operation.

The bust occurred at the 700 block of Maysville School Road in the Beautancus area of Duplin County.

The cocaine and money was found inside a double-wide home, as well as in the axles of a tractor trailer parked outside, deputies said.

Victor Valenzuela Rojas, Juan Francisco Hernandez-Garcia, Luis Angle Hernandez and Eleazar Pena are all facing a number of cocaine-related charges.

Rojas lives in Mount Olive, while the other three are from Texas.

All four men were each placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $235,000 secure bond.

The arrests were due to a joint effort from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration of Raleigh and the State Bureau of Investigation.

 

