Woman pleads guilty to overdose death of Sneads Ferry man

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT)–A woman who sold a Sneads Ferry man the drugs that killed him plead guilty in his death in Pender County on Wednesday.

38-year-old Melinda Chaulk pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and selling and delivering a controlled substance to 21-year-old Matthew Eyster.

She is sentenced to 33 to 58 months in prison.

A grand jury indicted Chaulk on a second-degree murder charge in Eyster’s death in November 2016.

Eyster’s mother, Cindy Patane, is one of the founders of Sneads Ferry ‘s H.O.P.E.