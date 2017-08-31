Woman pleads guilty to overdose death of Sneads Ferry man

By Published:

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT)–A woman who sold a Sneads Ferry man the drugs that killed him plead guilty in his death in Pender County on Wednesday.

38-year-old Melinda Chaulk pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and selling and delivering a controlled substance to 21-year-old Matthew Eyster.

She is sentenced to 33 to 58 months in prison.

A grand jury indicted Chaulk on a second-degree murder charge in Eyster’s death in November 2016.

Eyster’s mother, Cindy Patane, is one of the founders of Sneads Ferry ‘s H.O.P.E.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s