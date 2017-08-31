Testimony continues during the trial of Camp Lejeune Colonel Daniel Wilson

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–Today was an emotional day of testimony for the mother of the youngest accuser who took the stand to describe what she says happened to her daughter.

The mother visibly broke down in tears as she described a lack of foresight that “didn’t allow [her] to see what was happening before [her] eyes.”

The government detailed during testimony the incidents during summer 2016 from the time the accuser’s family arrived on base to each of their interactions with the Wilsons.

Focusing on numerous times the government says Colonel Wilson was alone with the young girl. It showed multiple pictures of the girl spending time with the Colonel over the course of the summer. The mother began to cry while looking at one photo of her daughter sitting on the Colonel’s lap. When asked why she was upset, the accuser’s mother stated: “at the time [she took the picture, she] thought it was sweet.”

During testimony, the government played a voicemail left on the mother’s phone. In it are the voices of her daughter and the Colonel. It was allegedly taken one night while she was alone with Col. Wilson. In it, she babbles wordlessly.

The accuser’s mother described the voicemail as “chilling” saying she never heard her daughter talk that way before.

During cross examination, Col. Wilson’s defense questioned the mother on times her daughter was left alone with the Colonel. In particular, it focused on two nights where she testified her daughter spent 95% of the night with him. The line of questioning upset her. She lashed out at the defense asking lawyer Phillip Stackhouse why he was only focusing on two nights in particular that summer.

A short recess was held for her to compose herself.

The defense questioned her several times about the use of the word “touch” in her sworn statement. According to the line of questioning, the statement says she told her daughter that no one should touch her private areas. The defense alleges she did that before the young girl accused Col. Wilson of doing so.

During the testimony, the defense proposed that the mother introduced the word to her daughter first, therefore giving her the idea.

The mother vehemently denied she used the word “touch” first. She testified that her daughter offered an explanation of the incident without any prompting.

Testimony continues tomorrow.

At the onset of the day, the judge said it’s possible the trial will last much longer than its anticipated end date of September 8th.