GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Still Life nightclub in Greenville is building up by adding an upstairs venue.

The owner, Sharif Hatoum, won a fight to amend an ordinance that initially wouldn’t allow vertical additions.

“There is a lot of business owners in the Uptown district that have invested several amounts of money and collectively there is a vision where we want to go and what we want the Uptown district to look like,” Hatoum said.

A grand opening is expected in October.