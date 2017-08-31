Pitt County hosts inaugural International Overdose Awareness Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of family members and friends in Pitt County came together to celebrate the lives of those lost to drug addiction.

Since 2014, overdoses have spiked to more than 23 percent in Pitt County.

Carla Griffin is one of the many organizers and mothers affected by overdoses.

“We just want people to know how common a problem that overdoses have become in our country,” said Griffin. “You can’t describe how you feel when you lose a child.”

Kyle Griffin died from an overdose and his mother understands the toll addiction can have on families.

Dozens of people filled the H. Boyd Lee Park to not only celebrate the lives of loved ones, but to have access to resources they may not have known about.

This event is one of the few moments in which family members can come together for support.

For Elaine Wainright it’s personal, as her son died from an overdose in 2015.

“I definitely feel like there was a need for it, it’s personal to me and so many other people.”

It’s a problem Wainright says she wants no other family to go through.

“This epidemic has just kind of grown and grown and grown and I felt like it was something that our community really needed,” said Wainright.

As candles were lit, the hearts of those lost we’re bigger.

“It makes me feel amazing, it really does,” said Wainright. “To know that people really want the information and education.”

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held annually on August 31.

The goal each year is to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.

It acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.