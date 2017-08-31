Pitt County 1st annual overdose awareness day

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of organizations are coming together from all over the east for Pitt County’s first annual International Overdose Awareness Day.

This event was created in memoriam of the founder’s son who tragically passed away due to an overdose two years ago.

Organizers say they want others to be aware that overdose is a disease.

The event will feature Operation Medicine Drop presented by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Organizers add this is an opportunity for others to come together, find help, connect, and end this disease.

“It’s such a public health crisis,” said Carla Griffin, a committee member for the event.  “Statistics are now showing, that drug over doses are actually the leading cause of accidental deaths in this whole country.”

The event starts at H. Boyd Lee Park in Greenville from 5 to 8 pm Thursday.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Greg Murphy and Attorney General Josh Stein.

Family and friends are encouraged to bring photos of loved ones affected by overdose to be included in a candle light ceremony and creation of a living wall.

The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is preferred but not required.

