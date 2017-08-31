People and Places with Pierce: Weller Kennels

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s often said that dog is man’s best friend, but at Weller Kennels in New Bern, dog becomes a right hand man.

“We train dogs,” said Janet Weller of Weller Kennels. “We do obedience training and we do gun dog training.”

Weller Kennels has been training dogs of all shapes and sizes for over 40 years.

3“Well I got into training when I was 11 because my uncle had these retrievers,” recalled John Weller of Weller Kennels. “I thought it was so fascinating to see these dogs go out there and get something.”

“I like watching them grow,” said Janet Weller. “I like to watch the progress. They come in being wild young puppies. You get them just about right and they go home.”

Their time here may be short, but the bond between trainer and dog grows strong.

“They’re here a minimum of four weeks.” said Janet Weller. “You really do get emotionally invested because you are watching them grow and you’re taking care of them.”

And then of course there are the dogs that are unforgettable.

“The most memorable had to be Moses, Weller’s Moses of Antioch,” said John Weller. “He kind of helped build this place. Judge is the one that won fourth at the ESPN Outdoor Games.”

“I had a chocolate dog, Lacy,” recalled Janet Weller. “She was my master hunter. She was my own personal first dog and she was special. It’ll bring me to tears, even 15 years later. She was special.”

“This is my passion,” added John Weller. “It’s nothing I was made to do. It’s something I wanted to do and you had to build the business. I used to go to people’s houses. I didn’t have a kennel. I went to their house to train. I can get along with the dogs better than the people I think. And it’s just the dog and me communicating. It’s just something I think it’s a gift of God. I can’t really explain it.”

He may not be able to explain it, but the results sure do speak for themselves.

