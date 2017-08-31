Money to study, treat chemical in N Carolina river in bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — General Assembly Republicans are backing legislation to spend money for research on a little-studied chemical in a North Carolina river but also to repeal a ban on some coastal stores providing plastic bags to customers.

Their agreement was reached Wednesday, and the Senate quickly voted for the measure. The full House will meet Thursday to debate the bill containing $435,000 for Wilmington-area public utilities and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

The money will help test chemicals in the Cape Fear River and utilities learn how to remove GenX from river water it treats for drinking. Wilmington-area residents learned recently that GenX was discharged for years from an up-river plant.

The bill also gets rid of a plastic bag ban for barrier islands in Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties.