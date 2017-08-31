Greenville police say car break-ins have increased since ECU students returned

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police are asking students to help them stop crime by simply remembering to lock their car doors.

Authorities say since the start of the school year, the number of car break-ins have increased.

In one night, police made more than 20 reports all from unlocked vehicles.

Police say the break-ins usually happen in concentrated areas by a few individuals working together.

“Since the students have been back, we have seen a tremendous increase of our vehicles getting broken into, even compared to last year in my opinion,” GPD police chief Mark Holtzman said. “We had a few rashes just in the last couple of weekends, so please lock your cars and remove valuables. That’s the best thing you can do for us.”

Police say they don’t see a lot of violent crimes when school starts back up, but there a lot of property crimes like break-ins.

“Just this past weekend, we have had dozens of cars getting broken into, mainly through unlocked vehicles, so that is a big one for us,” Holtzman said.

 

