First Alert Forecast: Unsettled end to the work week

SUMMARY: A more unsettled weather pattern returns today and Friday as leftover moisture from “Harvey” interacts with a nearby front. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers passing but most dry. It is warmer and muggier this morning with temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 50% chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with passing showers. Winds are still southerly so it will be on the humid side. Temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms and highs in the 80’s. Some storms could become strong/severe, and an isolated tornado is possible. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TROPICS: Harvey continues to weaken near Louisiana and Arkansas.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Irma has formed near the Cape Verde Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 50% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 70% 77 ° F precip: 70% 78 ° F precip: 70% 77 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 70% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast