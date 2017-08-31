First Alert Forecast: Unsettled end to the work week

SUMMARY: A more unsettled weather pattern returns today and Friday as leftover moisture from “Harvey” interacts with a nearby front.   Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers passing but most dry. It is warmer and muggier this morning with temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 50% chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with passing showers. Winds are still southerly so it will be on the humid side. Temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms and highs in the 80’s. Some storms could become strong/severe, and an isolated tornado is possible. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TROPICS: Harvey continues to weaken near Louisiana and Arkansas.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Irma has formed near the Cape Verde Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
72° F
precip:
40%
3am
Fri
73° F
precip:
40%
4am
Fri
72° F
precip:
50%
5am
Fri
72° F
precip:
60%
6am
Fri
72° F
precip:
70%
7am
Fri
72° F
precip:
70%
8am
Fri
72° F
precip:
70%
9am
Fri
73° F
precip:
70%
10am
Fri
73° F
precip:
50%
11am
Fri
74° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Fri
74° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sat
71° F
precip:
60%
1am
Sat
71° F
precip:
60%
2am
Sat
71° F
precip:
60%
3am
Sat
72° F
precip:
60%
4am
Sat
72° F
precip:
60%
5am
Sat
72° F
precip:
70%
