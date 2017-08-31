Education center wants to collect your solar eclipse glasses

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Now there’s a chance to give your solar eclipse glasses new life again.

Sturgeon City, an environmental education center in Jacksonville, is collecting your glasses for Astronomers Without Borders and Explore Scientific.

The organization will send the glasses to classrooms in South America and Asia for students to use during the 2019 eclipses in their areas.

If you’d like to drop off a pair of your glasses, Sturgeon City is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s located at 4 Court St. in downtown Jacksonville. You’re asked to call the director at 910-938-6456 before dropping any off to make sure someone is on site.

You can find out more information about the initiative here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s