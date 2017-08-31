Education center wants to collect your solar eclipse glasses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Now there’s a chance to give your solar eclipse glasses new life again.

Sturgeon City, an environmental education center in Jacksonville, is collecting your glasses for Astronomers Without Borders and Explore Scientific.

The organization will send the glasses to classrooms in South America and Asia for students to use during the 2019 eclipses in their areas.

If you’d like to drop off a pair of your glasses, Sturgeon City is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s located at 4 Court St. in downtown Jacksonville. You’re asked to call the director at 910-938-6456 before dropping any off to make sure someone is on site.

You can find out more information about the initiative here.