ECU’s Dowdly Ficklen Stadium expansion delayed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University announced the expansion of Dowdy Ficklen Stadium will take longer than expected.

The renovations will now take up to 18 months instead of the original nine.

ECU’s athletic director Jeff Compher says an increase in the costs of materials and labor are major factors in the decision.

“The pricing for the project has continued to escalate as it has throughout our whole state and because of that they gave us some options for us to consider,” said Compher. “We can stay within our budget and still keep the scope of our project in tact.”

The expansion will add 1,000 premium seats through the addition of a new club level and a variety of suites.

Construction is slated to start in December.