Duplin County Sheriff’s Office nets drug offenders in “Operation Fall Harvest”

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty-nine people are facing drug charges as part of “Operation Fall Harvest,” according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation used undercover officers to purchase illegal drugs in the Duplin County area.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division purchased substances ranging from crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine (ICE), pills, marijuana, and heroin from a large number of dealers, leading to a number of arrests.

The operation was conducted by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Beulaville Police Department, Wallace Police Department, Rose Hill Police Department, Magnolia Police Department, Warsaw Police Department, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Of the 29 charged in the first phase of the operation, 17 have been arrested so far. The Sheriff’s Office said they also expect additional charges to be filed from the investigation and number of other arrests to be made in the following months.

Duplin County Fall Harvest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery BRADY HERANDEZ COREY GELLER EVERETTE KING JAMES NORRIS JESSE HERRING JOHNNY MORRISEY JOHNSON HENDERSON JUSTIN MAREADY KEVIN SMITH JR KEVIN WHITE MONTIO EVANS NOAH CARTER Qualean Kenan Travis Foy

Those arrested face the following charges:

Kevin Smith, Jr.

Teachey

2 counts selling crack cocaine

2 counts delivering crack cocaine

2 counts PWISDM crack cocaine1 count maintaining a dwelling place

Noah Keith Carter

Wallace

2 counts selling methamphetamine/marijuana

2 counts delivering methamphetamine/marijuana

2 counts maintaining a vehicle

2 counts PWITSD methamphetamine/marijuana

Travis Graham Foy

Wallace

2 counts selling methamphetamine

2 counts delivering methamphetamine

2 counts manufacturing methamphetamine

2 counts PWISDM methamphetamine

Qualean Emanuel Kenan

Wallace

3 counts selling crack cocaine

3 counts delivering crack cocaine

3 counts PWISD crack cocaine

3 counts maintaining a vehicle

Everette Glenn King

Pink Hill

1 count sell & deliver methamphetamine

1 count PWISDM methamphetamine

1 count maintaining a vehicle

1 count manufacture methamphetamine

Corey Dale Geller

Richlands

2 counts selling heroin

2 counts deliver heroin

2 counts PWIMSD heroin

James Dylan Norris

Chinquapin

2 counts sell & deliver methamphetamine/pills

2 counts maintaining a vehicle

2 counts PWIMSD methamphetamine/pills

Johnson Drake Henderson

Wallace

8 counts selling marijuana/methamphetamine

8 counts delivering marijuana/methamphetamine

8 counts PWIMSD marijuana/methamphetamine8 counts manufacture marijuana/methamphetamine

3 counts maintaining a vehicle

Hunter Michael Bryan

Kinston

1 count sell marijuana

1 count deliver marijuana

1 count manufacture marijuana

1 count PWISD marijuana

Holden Parker Quinn

Beulaville

2 counts conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine

2 counts sell and deliver methamphetamine

1 count PWIMSD methamphetamine

1 count manufacture methamphetamine

Kevin Lamonte White

Chinquapin

(Prison)

1 count sell methamphetamine

1 count deliver methamphetamine

1 count PWITSD methamphetamine

1 count maintaining a vehicle

1 count manufacture methamphetamine

Justin Lee Maready

Chinquapin

1 count sell and deliver marijuana

1 count PWISDM marijuana

1 count manufacture marijuana

1 count maintaining a vehicle

Brady Alexander Hernandez

Chinquapin

(Prison)

1 count sell marijuana

1 count deliver marijuana

1 count manufacture marijuana

1 count PWISDM marijuana

Montico Evans

Warsaw

1 count sell & deliver crack cocaine

1 count maintaining crack cocaine

1 count manufacture crack cocaine

1 count PWISDM crack cocaine

2 counts conspiracy to sell & deliver

Jesse Wendell Herring

Warsaw

1 count sell marijuana

1 count deliver marijuana

1 count manufacture marijuana

1 count PWISDM marijuana

John Henry Winston, III

Warsaw

1 count sell crack cocaine1 count deliver crack cocaine

1 count manufacture crack cocaine

1 count PWISDM crack cocaine

1 count conspiracy sell & deliver crack cocaine

Johnny Ray Morrisey

2 counts sell & deliver crack cocaine

2 counts manufacture crack cocaine

2 counts PWISDM crack cocaine

2 counts conspiracy sell of crack cocaine

2 counts conspiracy delivery of crack cocaine

No available picture:

Hunter Michael Bryan

Holden Parker Quinn

John Henry Winston, III