Duplin County Sheriff’s Office nets drug offenders in “Operation Fall Harvest”

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty-nine people are facing drug charges as part of “Operation Fall Harvest,” according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation used undercover officers to purchase illegal drugs in the Duplin County area.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division purchased substances ranging from crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine (ICE), pills, marijuana, and heroin from a large number of dealers, leading to a number of arrests.
The operation was conducted by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Beulaville Police Department, Wallace Police Department, Rose Hill Police Department, Magnolia Police Department, Warsaw Police Department, and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Of the 29 charged in the first phase of the operation, 17 have been arrested so far. The Sheriff’s Office said they also expect additional charges to be filed from the investigation and number of other arrests to be made in the following months.
Duplin County Fall Harvest
Those arrested face the following charges:
Kevin Smith, Jr.
Teachey
2 counts selling crack cocaine
2 counts delivering crack cocaine
2 counts PWISDM crack cocaine1 count maintaining a dwelling place
Noah Keith Carter
Wallace
2 counts selling methamphetamine/marijuana
2 counts delivering methamphetamine/marijuana
2 counts maintaining a vehicle
2 counts PWITSD methamphetamine/marijuana
Travis Graham Foy
Wallace
2 counts selling methamphetamine
2 counts delivering methamphetamine
2 counts manufacturing methamphetamine
2 counts PWISDM methamphetamine
Qualean Emanuel Kenan
Wallace
3 counts selling crack cocaine
3 counts delivering crack cocaine
3 counts PWISD crack cocaine
3 counts maintaining a vehicle
Everette Glenn King
Pink Hill
1 count sell & deliver methamphetamine
1 count PWISDM methamphetamine
1 count maintaining a vehicle
1 count manufacture methamphetamine
Corey Dale Geller
Richlands
2 counts selling heroin
2 counts deliver heroin
2 counts PWIMSD heroin
James Dylan Norris
Chinquapin
2 counts sell & deliver methamphetamine/pills
2 counts maintaining a vehicle
2 counts PWIMSD methamphetamine/pills
Johnson Drake Henderson
Wallace
8 counts selling marijuana/methamphetamine
8 counts delivering marijuana/methamphetamine
8 counts PWIMSD marijuana/methamphetamine8 counts manufacture marijuana/methamphetamine
3 counts maintaining a vehicle
Hunter Michael Bryan
Kinston
1 count sell marijuana
1 count deliver marijuana
1 count manufacture marijuana
1 count PWISD marijuana
Holden Parker Quinn
Beulaville
2 counts conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine
2 counts sell and deliver methamphetamine
1 count PWIMSD methamphetamine
1 count manufacture methamphetamine
Kevin Lamonte White
Chinquapin
(Prison)
1 count sell methamphetamine
1 count deliver methamphetamine
1 count PWITSD methamphetamine
1 count maintaining a vehicle
1 count manufacture methamphetamine
Justin Lee Maready
Chinquapin
1 count sell and deliver marijuana
1 count PWISDM marijuana
1 count manufacture marijuana
1 count maintaining a vehicle
Brady Alexander Hernandez
Chinquapin
(Prison)
1 count sell marijuana
1 count deliver marijuana
1 count manufacture marijuana
1 count PWISDM marijuana
Montico Evans
Warsaw
1 count sell & deliver crack cocaine
1 count maintaining crack cocaine
1 count manufacture crack cocaine
1 count PWISDM crack cocaine
2 counts conspiracy to sell & deliver
Jesse Wendell Herring
Warsaw
1 count sell marijuana
1 count deliver marijuana
1 count manufacture marijuana
1 count PWISDM marijuana
John Henry Winston, III
Warsaw
1 count sell crack cocaine1 count deliver crack cocaine
1 count manufacture crack cocaine
1 count PWISDM crack cocaine
1 count conspiracy sell & deliver crack cocaine
Johnny Ray Morrisey
2 counts sell & deliver crack cocaine
2 counts manufacture crack cocaine
2 counts PWISDM crack cocaine
2 counts conspiracy sell of crack cocaine
2 counts conspiracy delivery of crack cocaine
No available picture:
Hunter Michael Bryan
Holden Parker Quinn
John Henry Winston, III