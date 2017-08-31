9 On Your Side Pet Visit – Kahlua and Capone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this week’s 9 On Your Side Pet Visit, we welcome Kahlua and Capone. They are from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and looking for their forever homes.

If you’d like to adopt Kahlua, Capone or any of the other animals at HSEC, click here to visit them online or click here to visit and like their Facebook page.

The general adoption center hours are Friday through Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 3520 Tupper Drive in Greenville.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s mission is to serve as a safe haven for homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever home and to serve as a resource to the community. The society said by educating the public about issues pertaining to animals, they feel they can work towards the elimination of over breeding of dogs and cats and teach owners to be responsible pet owners. At the same time, they said they hope to facilitate the adoption of pets to good homes so that they can allow more unwanted animals to find a temporary home with them.

In 2016, the Humane Society saved the lives of 742 animals as they were adopted into loving families.