NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A boat blew up and burned two people Wednesday evening, according to the Craven County fire marshal.

Emergency crews responded around 6:46 p.m. to the 1800 block of Possum Trot road, which is near New Bern on the east side of Trent river.

The boat, which was in the yard and not in the water, exploded and the two victims suffered second- and third-degree burns.

The victims were a 56-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.

They were airlifted from CarolinaEast Medical Center.