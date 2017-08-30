Town of Farmville set to host its version of Shark Tank

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new boost in downtown businesses is on the way for Farmville, thanks to the town’s version of the TV show Shark Tank.

The new initiative is a part of the revitalization efforts by the Farmville Group.

Potential entrepreneurs can present their ideas to seven sharks who will decide if they want to invest in their business.

Bert Smith is one of the leaders of the Farmville Group and said it is the beginning of something special.

“They’ll be a number of good businesses that we bring to Farmville,” said Smith. “We’ll bring a lot of young people, a lot of innovation, and we’re very excited about it.”

If you want like to jump in, the deadline is September 1.

Submissions can be sent to sharktankfarmville@gmail.com

The final round of interviews will end October 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmville Arts and Event Center.