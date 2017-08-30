Several games altered for week three because of threat of rain

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Several high school football games scheduled for this Friday night have been moved to other nights because of the threat of rain. There is a 40 percent chance of rain in the area for Friday night.

New Bern’s matchup at West Craven will be played on Monday night.

Washington will travel to DH Conley and Gates will host Bertie on Thursday night.

There were already a handful of games set for Thursday to beat the Labor Day weekend. South Central at SW Edgecombe, Kinston at Wilson Fike and Princeton at Farmville Central were originally scheduled for Thursday night, August 31st.