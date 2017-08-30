School zone speed limits back in effect

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Students and teachers are settling into the school year and with that means certain laws are coming back as well.

All during the week, you will notice officers at certain locations at school zones with their lights on.

It’s not to get you in trouble but to raise awareness back to these school zones.

The ultimate goal of this campaign is to get you to slow down.

With kids frequently walking in and out of the zones Greenville Police Department said their safety should be everybody’s top priority.

“I would hope voluntary compliance,” said Officer Scott Lascallette, traffic officer for the city of Greenville. “I would like for everybody to take note citations are expensive no one has that kind of money just to shell out you know and we obviously don’t want to get to that point.”

The citywide speed limit is 35 and in the school zones it is the designated 25 mph.

Greenville Police said they will be issuing warnings at first unless there is a major offense.

In the upcoming weeks citations will be issued.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s