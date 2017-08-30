School zone speed limits back in effect

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Students and teachers are settling into the school year and with that means certain laws are coming back as well.

All during the week, you will notice officers at certain locations at school zones with their lights on.

It’s not to get you in trouble but to raise awareness back to these school zones.

The ultimate goal of this campaign is to get you to slow down.

With kids frequently walking in and out of the zones Greenville Police Department said their safety should be everybody’s top priority.

“I would hope voluntary compliance,” said Officer Scott Lascallette, traffic officer for the city of Greenville. “I would like for everybody to take note citations are expensive no one has that kind of money just to shell out you know and we obviously don’t want to get to that point.”

The citywide speed limit is 35 and in the school zones it is the designated 25 mph.

Greenville Police said they will be issuing warnings at first unless there is a major offense.

In the upcoming weeks citations will be issued.