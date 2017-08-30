Private aboard Camp Lejeune facing child sex charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A private aboard Camp Lejeune is facing child sex charges.

Pvt. Lorenzo James McClean, 20, was arrested Monday by NCIS on two counts of felony statutory rape of a child 15 or under, two counts incident liberties and one count of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or under.

The offense occurred August 13 in Harnett County, according to Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jeff Huber.

Huber said the victim and McClean met over social media

McClean is in Onslow Jail under $385,000 bond.

Huber said he will be transported to Harnett Jail in the next few days, where he will be tried.