New website allows you to report broadband coverage

(WNCT)- A new website allows North Carolinians to report their broadband coverage in an effort to identify pockets of unserved and underserved areas around the state.

The tool was developed by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office as a way to gather address-specific data beyond what is collected by the FCC.

To Report Your Broadband Accress:

Visit NCbroadband.gov/map and click “Add Your Infomation”

If you DO NOT have access to high-speed internet service:
1. Enter your email address and physical address and click
“submit your information” (if home internet is not available
users can access the site from a public library, work computer or smartphone.

If you DO have access to high-speed internet service:
1. Enter your email address and check
“I have internet service”

  1. Two new fields will appear. One ask the speed you pay for (usually on your bill) The second asks for the result of a speed test.
  2. Click “Perform Speed Test”
  3. A new windows will open in your browser to test your connection speed. Click “Go” to start the test. The test may take a minute or two to run.
  4. Once the test is complete, make a note of the “Download” speed. Return to the “Submit Your Information” page and enter this number in the download speed field.

(credit: https://ncbroadband.gov)

