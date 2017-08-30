Massey Toyota in Kinston collecting supplies for Harvey victims

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In Kinston, Massey Toyota is collecting supplies to send to Hurricane Harvey survivors by the middle of September.

Organizers are asking for canned and dried goods and other non-perishable items for both people and pets.

“Thought about all the things we went through back in October of 2016 when the Hurricane Matthew hit Kinston and just saw the devastation by Hurricane Harvey, and we just wanted to do something to give back for those people in the community,” said Earl Morgan, the stores general manager.

 

