Jacksonville residents load trucks with donations for Harvey victims

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Folks in Jacksonville rallied together to deliver supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims on Wednesday.

Local resident John Rouse got the idea after a church sermon and enlisted good friend Jeff Brown to help.

They called out to the local community and the response was overwhelming.

Everything from diapers to water, to dog and cat food were donated.

It was enough to fill two box trucks and a semi-trailer.

“We just can’t say thank you enough to the community,” Rouse said. “It has come forth with ample money and ample donations.”

Organizers left to deliver the donations Wednesday morning and they’re expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon in Dallas.

Donations are still needed for the hurricane victims.

“Products they do need are bed linens, new clothes, and children’s clothes,” Jeff Brown said. “This stuff they would really like to have new if at all possible.”