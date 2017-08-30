Hwy. 17 intersection in Ayden under construction to improve safety

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The intersection of Hanrahan Road and Highway 11 in Ayden is about to get a face lift after many residents complained of accidents there last year.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to avoid the threat of accidents by eliminating the option for cars to cross the intersection.

Instead, drivers who would like to continue on Hanrahan road will have to go down a bit further down and make U-Turn.

Senior assistant resident engineer Sarah Lentine said the NCDOT appreciates the public’s input.

“We have so many roads to look at that people in the neighborhoods see something like this every single day,” Lentine said. “They are the ones that have the firsthand knowledge of what’s going on there.”

Although some have suggested a traffic light as a solution, Lentine said the best way to solve the issue is to keep traffic on Hwy. 11 moving.

On Wednesday, construction crews were out surveying the land and marking where they will begin.

The project is expected to cost $800,000 and take 150 days to complete.

