Greenville salon collecting donations for Harvey victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville hair salon is trying to do more than service their local customers.

Practicality Hair and Spa off of Arlington Boulevard is gathering donations to be sent to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They are renting a U-Haul that will be sent next Wednesday.

They are asking for non-perishable items as well as clothes for all ages and hygiene products

“It is always important to give back to people just to help out and just to be a part of making a difference in someone’s life,” said Renee Darren, lead coordinator.

The salon will be accepting any and all donations the rest of the week and on the weekend as well as Tuesday of next week.

They are located at 150 E. Arlington Boulevard #A in Greenville.