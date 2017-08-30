Greenville North State to be honored in Raleigh, Greenville, Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville North State team will be honored in Raleigh and Greenville Wednesday after finishing as the 4th best little league team in the world.

The team recently competed at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA, making it all the way to the U.S. Championship game.

The team will first head to Raleigh Wednesday to be honored on the Senate floor. Sen. Don Davis will present the team with a special resolution.

Then the team will head back to Greenville for a community celebration Wednesday night at Elm Street Park. That is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to be in attendance and will deliver the opening remarks. WNCT’s Brian Bailey will serve as master of ceremonies.

WNCT will have a full recap of the events throughout the day.