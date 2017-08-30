First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather mid-week but unsettled late week

SUMMARY: Coastal system continues to pull away from the area tonight. Breezy winds and rough surf may persist for a few more hours.  Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy this morning but temperatures are comfortable, in the 60s with some lower 70s coastal. The humidity is low, thus making it feel pleasant. Winds are on the light side, out of the north.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity is low and winds are out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight, quiet and cool, in the upper 60s. Winds should stay light and humidity lower.

THURSDAY:  Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and highs in the lower 80’s.

TROPICS: Harvey will drift near the Texas/Louisiana coast for another day. Elsewhere, we are monitoring an area of potential development off the African coast.  Click here for your tropical update.

