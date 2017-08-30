Farmville sewer project set to begin in November

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After several delays, a sewer project in Farmville is finally getting the OK to begin construction.

The long-awaited bill hasn’t come with out controversy.

City leaders said they are taking the precautions to protect residents that live in Watkins Mobile Home Park with the project.

For residents like Albert Moore, it is not something to look forward to.

“It’s going to add another bill, and it’s going to hurt a lot of people here,” said Moore. “Most of us are on fixed incomes, and it will probably cause a lot of people to have to move out.”

While the project may bring another bill for residents, it will also provide a better quality of life according to Farmville Town Manager David Hodgkins.

“It’s a public health issue, several of the homes in the mobile home park had failing septic tanks,” said Hodgkins.

This decision comes after several maintenance issues were reported in the community including high grass, junk vehicles and building codes violations.

Hodgkins said the owners of the property needed to take care of the issues before moving forward.

“The town had them address or were requiring them to address before we would take on the sewer project,” said Hodgkins.

As residents are glad to see a better neighborhood, some said they are not ready to spend more money.

“We can’t afford it and that’s just the way I see it,” said Hodgkins. “I believe I speak on everyone’s behalf or at least most of the people out here.”