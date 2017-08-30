ECU Alert canceled; was for residential break-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A residential break-in that happened on the1200 block of North Overlook Drive near the intersection of Elm and 14th streets Tuesday night was inaccurately referred to as an armed robbery in an ECU Alert, according to Greenville police.

A burglary was in process when the homeowner returned around 7:30 p.m. and confronted the suspect, who ran toward the intersection of Elm and 10th streets, Greenville police said.

ECU gave an all-clear around 8:30 p.m.

No weapon was displayed.

Police said a person of interest has already been identified.