Court martial begins for colonel charged with sex abuse

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Court martial proceedings began Wednesday for a colonel accused of child sex abuse.

Col. Daniel H. Wilson is facing numerous charges of assault and conduct unbecoming an officer.

He is charged with sexual assault, assault consummated by battery and absence without leave, stemming from a December incident.

He was already facing three counts of sexually abusing a child and nine counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer stemming from an incident in June

The trial is scheduled to last until Sep 9. Wilson has been in pre-trial confinement at the Marine Corps Installations East Regional Brig facility at Camp Lejeune since Jan 13.