Secure ways to donate to victims of Harvey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Devastation left from Hurricane Harvey’s path has many across the country looking for ways to help. However, how you donate and what paths you choose can make all the difference.

Leaders at the American Red Cross said the phones have been ringing off the hook.

Cally Edwards of Eastern Chapter of the American Red Cross said, “Like many Americans we’re all watching the TV and seeing the catastrophic devastation in Texas and asking how can we help?”

Edwards said some ways are better than others when it comes to providing help to victims of Harvey.

“Money is the most important way to give in a disaster,” Edwards said. “It allows the response organizations flexibility to bring those funds into that area.”

Edwards said people often want to send in-kind items like clothes, diapers, or water.

“If you think about it, to buy a case of water it may cost you four dollars here, but it may cost an agency fifteen dollars to ship it across the country,” said Edwards.

There are ways to make sure your donations get to where you want them to go.

“When you make your donation, if you write in the check memo or if you do it online and designate it for Hurricane Harvey or for Disaster Relief, it will go directly to where it’s needed most for that disaster relief,” Edwards said.

Of course if you’re able, there’s the option to volunteer your time.

Edwards said, “So far I think we’ve sent 55 volunteers from eastern North Carolina, they’re going for two weeks and doing hands on feeding and sheltering.”

Edwards said recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. She added we all have a role in helping our neighbor.

“What’s going on in Texas is going to be an ongoing relief effort and while people want to help right now,” Edwards said. “Their help and their assistance is going to be needed for weeks and months to come.”

To donate money to Hurricane Harvey Relief through the American Red Cross CLICK HERE.

To sign up to donate time to the American Red Cross CLICK HERE.