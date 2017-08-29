Princeville feels Texas’ hurricane pain

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — I’m standing in front of this home here in Princeville where you can hear the fire alarms going off in the background and the reason they’re not being shut off is because people just can’t return to their homes.

“My home was totally destroyed,” said Linda Worsley. “I have a vacant lot there right now.”

“We’re here in my barber shop or what’s left of it,” said Larry Newkirk, Jr. “This was my barber station, and my shampoo bottles.”

Eleven months later and the people of Princeville are still struggling with Matthew’s aftermath.

“I want to come back but I can’t come back,” said Newkirk.

“It’s a feeling that I’m caught up in something,” said displaced resident, Doristine Wiggins. “That I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve lost everything. Am I ever going to be able to recover?”

“You’re going to work all your life and try to build something,” said Wiggins. “To have something so when you get older, when you want to retire and sit back and to see all you worked for is gone that really hurt me.”

And for them, watching Hurricane Harvey unfold is unbearable.

“Don’t want to turn on the TV, don’t want to watch the news,” said Worsley. “I try to find me a movie or something just to keep from watching it right now.”

“All I can do is just pray for them,” said Wiggins. “If there was something I could do, I would go across and do it.”

But from one storm survivor to another, they say to keep on keeping on and to stay strong through it all, because one day they will return home.

“If I have to crawl upstairs it will be home wherever it is,” said Worsley. “I don’t care how high they raise, its still going to be home for me.”

The people of Princeville who cannot return to their homes because of Matthew are still staying in FEMA trailers.