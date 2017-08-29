Onslow Co. Schools apologizes after player left at game

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Schools has released a statement apologizing after a Northside High School football player was left at a game Friday.

School officials said a senior student-athlete was not driven back to Jacksonville with the team after the Northside/New Hanover football game.

Appropriate protocols were not followed, according to school officials.

“Our sincere apologies go out to the student and family for this regrettable event,” Onslow County Schools said in a statement.

Officials said it was brought to the attention of the administration and has been handled by the Human Resources Department.

In the statement, the school said it will critically review policies, procedures and training to prevent it from happening again.

 

