New Bern business to take truck with Harvey donations to Texas

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The unprecedented flooding in Texas has prompted some in eastern North Carolina to help their fellow Americans in need.

At River Mills Professional Storage Center in New Bern, the donations are piling up. It’s part of a drive sponsored by D&E Developments called “Driving Hope.” They hope to fill up an entire U-Haul truck with items and drive to Texas by the end of the week

“As soon as I saw the people carry their babies in that water, I knew we had to get involved,” said Misty Bell of D&E Developments, who is coordinating donations.

Bell called up her boss and coworkers after seeing the heartbreaking images coming out of Texas, believing they could make an impact, regardless of how far away they are.

“It’s going to be around 1,600 miles; about 25 hours to get there,” said Dwayne Brabble, Bell’s boss. “We’re driving the truck, plan on going up through Dallas and then down to Corpus Christi.”

Brabble is driving the truck down to Texas on his own dime once they get it filled to the brim with donations.

Since they shared the news on Facebook Monday night, their phones have been ringing off the hook.

“That’s awesome that we can come together,” said Susie Taylor, who brought donations from church. “It doesn’t matter where you’re located at. If you need help, if you’re able to help, that’s what we want to do, help one another out, that’s what it’s all about.”

Brabble said helping out is everyone’s business.

“It’s not in our area, but at the same time, it’s in our country, so everybody needs to put forth an effort to help out your fellow man,” said Brabble.

Misty Bell, who is also coordinating donations, said she hopes their efforts help those in need.

“My goal is to reach as many people as possible and help as many people as possible,” said Bell. “I know we can’t reach everyone, but the ones we can reach, I hope they are touched by it and know we care about them.”

They hope to get to Texas by Friday but at the very latest Sunday.

They say that if they get more donations than will fit the truck, they’ll be renting another U-Haul to get as much as possible down there.

You can call them at (252) 772-9663 or drop by River Mills at 2723 Neuse Blvd in New Bern anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. if you would like to donate.

Between now and then, they also say they can meet people at their locations for pick up as well.

If you would like to donate money to help Harvey victims, you can donate to the Red Cross here.