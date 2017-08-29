N.C. researchers help Louisiana officials with storm surge forecast

By Published:
Cars drive through flooded streets in Lake Charles, La., as the city is receiving heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The storm came ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast as a category four hurricane. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Researchers in eastern North Carolina are helping officials in Louisiana with a storm surge forecast as the storm is expected to make a second landfall along the Louisiana coast by Wednesday.

Rick Luettich with the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences explained what the state can expect.

“Louisiana is a very flat, low coast and so small storm surges can inundate those areas just like in eastern North Carolina, so there’s actually a fair amount of similarity,” Luettich said.

Luettich said he expects a storm surge of five to six feet from western Louisiana to New Orleans late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

 

