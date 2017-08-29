N.C. researchers help Louisiana officials with storm surge forecast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Researchers in eastern North Carolina are helping officials in Louisiana with a storm surge forecast as the storm is expected to make a second landfall along the Louisiana coast by Wednesday.

Rick Luettich with the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences explained what the state can expect.

“Louisiana is a very flat, low coast and so small storm surges can inundate those areas just like in eastern North Carolina, so there’s actually a fair amount of similarity,” Luettich said.

Luettich said he expects a storm surge of five to six feet from western Louisiana to New Orleans late Tuesday or early Wednesday.