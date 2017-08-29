Missing driver found hours later after Duplin County wreck

WNCT Staff Published:

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews in Duplin County found a missing driver Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Wallace earlier in the day.

At 5:55 a.m. the Pin Hook Fire Department was dispatched to an accident on Angola Bay Road.

Crews could not find the driver, and Pin Hook Fire chief Milton Henderson Jr. requested search and srescue assistance around 8:30 a.m.

Duplin County Emergency Services officials said that assistance was delayed due to weather, but the driver was finally located around 2 p.m.

Duplin County EMS treated and transported him to the hospital.

Duplin County missing driver

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s