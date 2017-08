JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- 27-year old Cesar Alvarez has been charged with felony cruelty to animals after witnesses say they saw him throw two kittens out of a moving car. One of the kittens died on the scene and the other has not been found.

Alvarez is currently being held in the Onslow county jail under $5,000 bond. According to warrants his next court date is September 18th.