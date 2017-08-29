Locals expect to see rise in gas prices due to Hurricane Harvey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey continues to unfold some in the east have concerns about how it will affect local gas prices.

With Labor Day weekend just around the corner many are concerned their travels could be more costly

9 on your side headed to the pumps today to see what people are expecting.

“It seems like every time something happens with the world it immediately affects gas prices, are you anticipating that happening again? Yes ma’am,” said Lomax Mizzelle as she pumped her gas.

We’ve seen prices go up before in the past after a natural disaster. One woman we spoke with says the best thing people can do is not panic and just fill up early.