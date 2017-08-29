Jacksonville holds public info session for Commerce Road extension

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Drivers in Jacksonville will soon have a new way to get from Western Boulevard to Piney Green Road.

The city is working with the NC DOT to extend Commerce Road, which already connects with Western Boulevard, to Piney Green Road. Currently, the road dead ends.

The $3.77 million project will create an alternate route that bypasses the heavily traveled Marine Boulevard. Thirty-two thousand drivers travel on Marine Boulevard per day and 17,000 drivers per day travel on Piney Green Road.

“This is what I’d consider a 2 lane, urban, collector street,” Anthony Prinz, Jacksonville Transportation Director, said. “In fact, it’s more along a residential scale than it is a major arterial scale.”

The street will have sidewalks running along both sides.

“Long-term it’s going to provide more than just mobility between Piney Green and Western Boulevard because our intent is to extend the roadway on the other side of Piney Green Road all the way to Wolf Swamp,” Prinz said.

The city is holding a public information session at the Public Safety Building from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight. The meeting is located at 200 Marine Blvd.

It hopes to have construction plans completed within the next year.