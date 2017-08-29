Jacksonville enters 90-day appeal period for flood maps

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–The city of Jacksonville is still working to contest newly proposed FEMA flood maps that add nearly 900 new structures to a flood zone.

The city has already begun its 90-day appeal process for the flood maps and if your home is now in a flood zone, here’s what you can do to contest that.

City officials are working to compile information in order to submit appeals.

“If a homeowner has information such as surveys or elevation certificates that they can provide to us, we can certainly forward that to the state on their behalf,” Ryan King, planning and permitting administrator, said.

Using LIDAR data from 2001, FEMA created new flood maps about a year ago that added 866 structures in the downtown area, many along Court Street, to a flood zone.

City officials claim that data isn’t completely accurate due to new construction that’s taken place since the aerial survey.

“One of the things we’re looking to use is the 2015 LIDAR data,” King said. “It is a new data set that we want to have utilized because of the amount of development that’s occurred in Jacksonville since 2001.”

The appeal window ends on November 15th. The city will meet with the state again in September to see if they can provide any additional help. New flood maps aren’t expected to take effect until at least 2019.

