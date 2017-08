GREENVILLE (WNCT) Havelock’s impressive wins over West Craven and New Bern have solidified the Rams as the number one team in the weekly Touchdown Friday Top 9.

This week, Havelock faces a stiff test from Wallace-Rose Hill. The 3-time defending state champions are ranked second this week.

Here are the updated rankings:

1. Havelock 2-0

2. Wallace-Rose Hill 2-0

3. East Duplin 2-0

4. Tarboro 2-0

5. West Carteret 2-0

6. South Central 2-0

7. Kinston 2-0

8. Edenton 2-0

9. Jacksonville 1-1