First Alert Tropical Update: Coastal system brings heavy rain, gusty winds

SUMMARY: A coastal system brings heavy rain and gusty winds to eastern North Carolina.  Tropical Storm Warning and a “First Alert Weather Day” remain in effect. Full forecast below:

 

THIS MORNING: Rain, heavy at times, will greet you out the door and on your way into work and school this morning. Watch for ponding on the roadways, flash flooding and localized flooding in poor drainage and low lying areas. Winds will also pick up through the morning as this potential tropical cyclone moves closer towards ENC. Temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. They will stay cool through the day.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (heavy at times). Heaviest totals will occur at the coast. Winds will gust over 30-40 mph at times inland, with gusts over 50 mph at the coast. There is also a slight chance of isolated tornadoes. Rough surf and rip currents are expected at the coast. Highs in the 70’s.

   

WEDNESDAY : Storm system departs, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80’s.

 

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Harvey will stay over Texas for the next few days.To see a full forecast,  Click here for your tropical update.

 

 

