First Alert Forecast: Coastal system brings heavy rain, gusty winds

SUMMARY: We continue to track a low pressure system off the Georgia/SC coast. This system will track along the North Carolina coast today, bringing potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. Tropical Storm Warning and a “First Alert Weather Day” remain in effect. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Rain, heavy at times, will greet you out the door and on your way into work and school this morning. Watch for ponding on the roadways, flash flooding and localized flooding in poor drainage and low lying areas. Winds will also pick up through the morning as this potential tropical cyclone moves closer towards ENC. Temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast. They will stay cool through the day.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (heavy at times). Heaviest totals will occur at the coast. Winds will gust over 30-40 mph at times inland, with gusts over 50 mph at the coast. There is also a slight chance of isolated tornadoes. Rough surf and rip currents are expected at the coast. Highs in the 70’s.

WEDNESDAY : Storm system departs, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80’s.

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: Harvey will stay over Texas for the next few days.To see a full forecast, Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 71 ° F precip: 30% 71 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast