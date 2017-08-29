Edenton police looking for man wanted on murder charge

EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Edenton police said they are looking for a man wanted for a murder committed last week.

A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for Edward Devonne Wiggins, 36, of Edenton, officers said.

Last Wednesday, at about 11:20 p.m., officers of the Edenton Police Department responded to 215 E. Church Street to a reported shooting.

Officers discovered 51-year-old Ronald Taylor of 313 East Church Street, Edenton, lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began CPR and Taylor was transported to Vidant Chowan hospital by rescue where he later died from his injuries.

Officers collected multiple shell casings at the scene and the Elizabeth City Police Department provided assistance with a K9 tracking dog.

Police said an investigation revealed Wiggins as the suspect.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Edenton Police Department.

If you have information, you can contact Sergeant Laura Wilkins at 252-482-5144.