Citing redistricting, eastern N.C. Sen. Cook won’t run again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina Sen. Bill Cook will not seek re-election in 2018, as proposed legislative boundaries drawn by fellow Republicans put him in a Democratic-leaning district with a Democratic incumbent.

Cook represented Beaufort, Hyde, Dare, Currituck, Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.

Cook announced his decision Tuesday, the day after the full Senate approved its remapping. The plan would no longer put Cook’s Beaufort County in the same district with the Outer Banks. Rather it joins with five inland counties, and Cook would reside in the same proposed 3rd District with Democratic Sen. Erica Smith-Ingram.

Cook said in a release the redistricting proposal made him “reevaluate my commitment to my family” and wants to spend more time with grandchildren.

The 72-year-old Cook initially joined the House in 2011 and defeated Democratic Sen. Stan White the next year by just 19 votes

Since 2015, Cook has served as co-chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources as well as the Senate Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources Committee.

“When I first earn the right to represent the folks of Eastern North Carolina in 2011 – our state had some of the highest taxes in the Southeast, regulations were strangling our economy and teacher pay was among the lowest in the country. I am very proud that with the help of my fellow legislators – we now have the lowest taxes in the Southeast, regulation is under control and teacher pay is greatly improved,” Cook said. “I am proud of my work in promoting our oyster industry, keeping our inlets open and defending our fishermen. I am most proud of starting a new industry in North Carolina – deep water fish farming – an industry that will greatly benefit our economy. I’ve tried to be a good servant to the people of Eastern North Carolina. However, the recent redistricting changes have prompted me to reevaluate my commitment to my family. And as much as I love the folks of Eastern North Carolina, I love my family more. I have decided to not seek another term in the State Senate. I am blessed to have a wonderful family and I need to spend more of my life with them – especially my grandchildren.”