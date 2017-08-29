Cats found in Grifton part of a bigger issue in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Feral and stray cats can sometimes take over communities and after 9 On Your Side told you about a story of nearly a dozen Grifton cats found inside a home, one woman stepped up with a solution, while another wants to see new laws to help prevent this from happening again.
William Adams bought this house, but couldn’t do work because of cats he found inside.
Good news, they were picked up by a very generous 9 On Your Side viewer and are being fostered and medically cared for.
This isn’t an isolated issue, feral and stray cats are a problem throughout Pitt County.
“We have a situation where because populations have grown animal populations grow and they are not being spayed or neutered,” said animal advocate Marion Blackburn.
Which means more cats may end up at an animal shelter, affecting your wallet.
“Also a tax payer problem because it cost a lot to try and keep up with these populations,” she added.
Blackburn also a former Greenville city council member says…she wants to see new ordinances passed that affect the entire county – especially areas like Grifton, that don’t have access to county animal services – that would have made it easier for Adams to get the cats out.
“What we need to have is more spay and neuter programs, instead of spending money on enforcing old ordinances that no longer serve our community,” said Blackburn.
Currently in Greenville it’s a city violation to feed a stray animal.
In a petition sent to city council in June animal advocates are asking to change that, and allow non-profits to trap vaccinate sterilize and return or adopt out the cats they help.
“If a cat gets on my nerves that cat is a nuisance it can be trapped and it can be euthanized. I think we need to have a better approach for cats, we need to consider them a part of our community we need to be concerned about their welfare and we need to spay and neuter them for sure,” said Blackburn.
First, I would like to know who was the good samaritan that was kind enough to take these cats in Grifton? As I recall, the owner of the house called Pitt County Animal Control and the director said she could not help them even though the Director flaunts they have a big grant to help cats. Second, I was really perplexed Mrs. Blackburn when you said there needs to be new laws on the books about cats. Have you already forgotten that 24 months ago when you were a City Council member, you voted for a TNR ordinance for cats after you directed City staff to develop which I was informed took months to complete? Under the TNR ordinance you passed, anyone in this City can apply for and register to be a colony care giver through Greenville Police Animal Protective Services. Mrs. Blackburn suggests that the City of Greenville remove old laws. Well! surely the former Council member must look at all laws in a bipartisan way. Quite the contrary, not all citizens in this City likes or wants cats on their property destroying their personal property. Some citizens have allergies to cats. Should they sit in the house while cats take over their backyard?. This is why the Greenville City Ordinance is fair. The current City laws helps cats under the TNR ordinance so long as trained and registered caregivers will take responsibility for the cat colony. Could it be that some animal organizations do not want to accept responsibility for the feral cats in fear they may be sued if one of their registered colony cats damages a citizens personal property?. Where I live at least 4 tenants cars were destroyed by feral cats. The current TNR law that you passed also assist’s citizens bothered by cats that are being a public nuisance to citizens, allows the City to assist in removing nuisance cats. Ms. Blackburn, there isn’t anything new here. If you go before Council and say that the current laws in the City is not working, you will be criticizing the same law you fought so hard to get City staff before you for passage. Why don’t you really inform the citizens what the cat advocates really want when it comes to cats? You do not want any oversight from City government making sure these registered colony caregivers who care for the cats are following the law as written. You want to void out the laws you passed when you were on Council, and allow cats to roam everywhere. I love animals very much, but, being fair to all citizens for and against TNR is best. This is what our current City laws do.
