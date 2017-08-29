5,000 gallons of sewage spilt into New River tributary in Jacksonville

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Five thousand gallons of sewage has spilled into a Northeast Creek, a tributary of the New River, according to the city of Jacksonville.

The city said the spill occurred at the Brynn Marr Pump Station in Northeast Creek Park when a city utility maintenance staff member accidentally opened a valve while a bypass pump was connected to the station, which caused sewage to spray out from the valve. The valve was closed with some of the escaped wastewater draining to the Northeast Creek.

State officials were notified and the city says prescribed remediation was immediately put into operation after the maintenance staff was assured to be safe and not injured from the discharge.

The remediation of the site continues with state-prescribed testing of the waterways to continue until evidence the spill has dissipated.

The circumstances and the activities that cause the spill are under investigation, according to the city of Jacksonville.

 

