Wait for Carolina Kickoff refunds may take another 4-6 weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The wait for those looking for refunds for their tickets to Carolina Kickoff may be waiting 4-6 weeks.

An email was sent out from Basis Entertainment, the company putting on the show, Monday afternoon. WNCT had called and emailed the company and their communication team about refunds Monday morning.

Originally, the company said information about refunds would be sent out August 19th. When that date passed without many ticket holders hearing anything, some contacted WNCT.

“Kind of makes me upset,” said Leonard Trujillo, who spent more than $200 on tickets. “And then you get a little bit more upset when no body responds to you like they say they’re going to, or they don’t provide you that information.”

Trujillo said he finally got an email indicating a longer wait on Monday afternoon.

He said he bought tickets to see Blake Shelton, and if Shelton isn’t performing, the money he spent on tickets should be refunded.

“August 19th they sent me tickets and on the tickets, it says Blake Shelton, and yet he’s not coming. So they’re still kind of fraudulently advertising Blake Shelton, and yet he isn’t there at all,” he said.

The email sent to some waiting for refunds Monday read as follows:

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through your refund request. We are working through each request individually to verify order numbers and amount paid. Once confirmed, we will begin issuing refunds in the order received and processed. Please allow 4-6 weeks for processing.

As a reminder the ticket(s) you purchased is valid for the reschedule date of April 21, 2018. If you would like to keep your ticket for the reschedule date please respond to this email with “Cancel Refund.”