Vanceboro woman deputies say stabbed victim multiple times arrested

WNCT Staff Published:

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro woman deputies said stabbed another woman multiple times has been arrested, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Christy Turbevill was stabbed multiple times at a Vanceboro residence.

Amanda Lea Carpenter, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Carpenter is being held in the Craven County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Turbevill was treated and released on Saturday.

