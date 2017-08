NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- One man is dead after police say he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it happened Sunday night around 9:00 P.M. in the area of Trent Court.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Antonio Clark suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Carolina East Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.