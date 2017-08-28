Make it Monday: Developing a list for a successful school year

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The school year is officially underway for students across North Carolina, so 9 On Your Side is looking at ways to get your family set up for success.

With the help of administrators and teachers in Craven County, this week’s Make it Monday is developing a first week of school check list.

Sarah Willhite is the Assistant Principal at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School. She created a list for a successful start to school for kids of all ages.

Create a quiet retreat at home for homework and studying Get your entire family organized Develop a morning and after school routine Read together daily Communicate with teachers regularly

Watch the above video for more information and back to school organization ideas from Willhite and 3rd grade teachers, Jennifer Wicker and Madison Hailey.